Several people hospitalized after car, bus collide near MIA entrance

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, officials said, a car collided with a bus near the entrance to Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, early Sunday morning.

The collision caused lane closures at the entrance as emergency crews worked to get the injured to safety.

Officials said the crash left the car so mangled that first responders had to cut open the vehicle to remove the passengers inside.

“On arrival they encountered an incident which required an extensive extraction in order to remove patients out of the vehicle, which they conducted,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Michael Eng. “We were able to safely extricate them and transport them to area hospitals.”

The victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.