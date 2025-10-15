MIAMI (WSVN) - Video shows several Miami Police officers and a concertgoer taking a terrifying fall down several rows of seats at the Kaseya Center as officers tried to remove the man from a concert.

The concert chaos occurred Monday night as 23-year-old Marcus Antwon Reed Jr., originally from Riviera Beach, arrived at the Kaseya Center to watch NBA YoungBoy perform.

During the performance, officers and concert security headed up to section 311 after stadium personnel requested help because a group of people weren’t following arena rules.

According to the arrest report, as an officer spoke to the non-compliant group, they noticed Reed making physical contact with another female officer’s backside. The officer who witnessed that action went up to Reed and pushed him away from her, and told him to come with them and that it was time to leave.

Reed refused and grabbed a nearby railing to prevent officers from removing him from the concert.

Video posted to social media shows first responders trying to pry him loose as a crowd watches and records.

Additional officers respond to the section and begin grabbing Reed and attempting various ways to get his grip off the rail to no avail.

That’s when one of the responding officers deploys a Taser toward the 23-year-old’s chest twice, prompting Reed to release his hands.

According to the arrest report, Reed shoved a female officer in the chest, and as officers tried to hold onto him to restrain him, Reed and several other officers are seen falling several rows down.

Several more officers ran down the steps to where Reed and the other officers were, and after another attempt, he was handcuffed and carried out of the concert.

Reed was checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics and then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Later, he was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He appeared in court, where he heard the several charges he’s facing.

“Two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

As of Tuesday night, Reed remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond.

