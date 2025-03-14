MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A severe crash near the Hard Rock stadium has left two northbound lanes blocked on the Florida Turnpike.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Northwest 199th Street, where crews were seen surrounding a vehicle under a tractor trailer.

The vehicle has since been removed from underneath the truck; however, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at least one victim was transported as a trauma alert by ground.

The accident has caused heavy traffic in the area.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes, such as the I-95.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.