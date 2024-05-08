MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of firefighters received an award for their efforts in saving the life of one of their own during training.

Miami Police presented the award to seven Miami Fire Rescue SWAT medics on Wednesday morning.

Two months ago, one of their team members suffered a medical emergency during training and the firefighters quickly sprang into action.

“I was in SWAT school, and as we were doing PT, I ended up collapsing and going into cardiac arrest. When I was in cardiac arrest, these gentlemen, heroes, knew what they were doing and were able to save my life,” said Miami Fire Rescue SWAT Medic Reece Blake.

Meantime, the ‘Do The Right Thing’ program honored several students for following its mission.

Three students, all in 7th grade at Hialeah Gardens Middle, were celebrated for getting help for a student that was having a mental health crisis on campus.

