HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike just west of Interstate 75 caused heavy delays.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene, which they are called a mass casualty incident.

7SkyForce captured what appeared to be a an Isuzu landscaping truck that had a damaged front end.

The truck was heading southbound when it was involved in a collision with four other vehicles.

Two occupants of the landscaping truck had to be extricated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews.

MDFR had to land two helicopters to airlift the two occupants as trauma alerts, which caused a shutdown on the northbound and southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike.

Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Traffic on the Florida Turnpike west of I-75 was at a complete stop. Cars were halted all the way back to the 57th Avenue entrance.

The roadways on the turnpike have since reopened.

