HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike just west of Interstate 75 caused heavy delays.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and they are calling it a mass casualty incident.

7SkyForce captured what appeared to be a landscaping truck that had a damaged front end.

The truck was heading southbound and it crashed into another vehicle.

A number of people were injured.

Crews had to land two helicopters to transport at least three people to local hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic on the Florida Turnpike west of I-75 is at a complete stop. Cars have halted all the way back to the 57th Avenue entrance.

Any drivers coming into Miami-Dade County from Broward County that normally use the I-75 are being advised to look for an alternate route on their morning commute.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

