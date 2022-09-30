MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Ocean surges swept people off of the sidewalk, near South Pointe Park, in Miami Beach.

Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in a massive wave that injured some people at South Pointe Park, Friday afternoon.

As of 11 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced a high surf advisory that will be in effect until 8 p.m., Friday.

Police closed off an area of the park as they investigated the scene.

According to Miami Beach Police, six people were affected by the powerful wave; they were all taken to the hospital.

Video footage from a nearby building showed just how high the surf was, as it covered the sand and reached the shrubbery along the concrete.

This natural phenomenon is known for big waves, which lead surf aficionados to the ocean, but it instead led to a dangerous situation for some people.

Surfers were also seen on cellphone video being taken out of the water.

Another man was treated on the scene after he was pulled out of the ocean with an injury to his arm and foot because he was banged up by the surf; that man did not look like he needed to be transported to the hospital.

Officials have asked everyone to stay out of the water in order to ensure the safety of lifeguards and others.

