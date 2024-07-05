(WSVN) - At least three people in South Florida were reportedly injured from a fireworks blast during their Fourth of July celebration.

On Thursday at approximately 9:50 p.m., near 300 E Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, an 18-year-old was playing with fireworks when it unexpectedly went off.

The teen suffered burns to parts of his body and was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue as a precautionary trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center. The young man had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Just after 10 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived on the scene at 481 SE 17th Avenue in Deerfield Beach, where a teenage male around the ages of 16 and 19- year-old had a homemade PVC pipe mortar launcher explode in his hands. He had significant injuries to his hand and was also rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Roughly an hour later, first responders were sent to 1941 SW 48th Avenue in West Park, where a 16-year-old male had a firecracker go off in his hand. He, too, was transported to the same hospital as a trauma alert.

Despite fireworks safety reminders issued annually, according to data analysis conducted by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission surrounding the 2023 holiday, teenagers ages 15 to 19 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated fireworks-related injuries, with children ages 5 to 9 years old following closely behind with the second highest rate.

Roughly 9,700 people were treated at the ER for fireworks injuries in the U.S. in 2023 and a total of eight people died, according to the report.

