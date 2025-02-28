NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a van crashed into a home in North Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputies, around 5a.m. Friday, a white van that had several passengers inside apparently lost control and struck multiple parked cars a driveway and eventually barreled through the garage door of a home on Northwest 119th Street.

All of the passengers were transported to an area hospital, where three of them are in critical condition, deputies say. However the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and 7Skyforcre hovered above as first responders assessed each patient.

Westbound roadways along 119th Street approaching I-95 were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remains under investigation.

