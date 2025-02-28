NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported as a trauma alert after a van crashed into a home in North Miami.

A van was seen lodged into the garage of a home on 440 Northwest 119th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was transported as a trauma alert.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, showing first responders surrounding the area and taking the victim to the nearest trauma center.

Five others were reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Westbound roadways along 119th Street approaching I-95 were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

A pickup truck may have also been struck.

