NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was observed in Miami, where SWAT teams detained and arrested several people after officials say they served multiple search warrants targeting “extremely violent offenders.”

City of Miami Police and several undercover units were at the scene in the area of Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Third Avenue, early Thursday morning, from dusk until sunlight.

A neighbor told 7News that he heard officers yelling over a speaker and that they had a search warrant and told everyone to come outside.

“Within minutes of being outside, it was ‘Miami police we have a search warrant’. The scene went on for quite some time and I think I heard some banging so I do imagine they went in by force,” said the neighbor.

The Special Response Team were seen in their tactical gear as they entered the home.

7Skyforce hovered above, where two young women and six young men were seen sitting on the pavement with their hands tied behind their backs with a tie strap, while officers executed the search warrant.

“I don’t know if it’s that crazy, I mean we are in Miami,” said the neighbor.

A Crime Scene Investigations van was also spotted on the scene to collect any evidence they may need from the home to aid in their investigation.

One neighbor said he’s never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“You don’t like it, but truth is you never know who your neighbors are,” said the neighbor.

Police say most of the subjects they were targeting were arrested in the raid. It’s unclear how many arrests were made.

7News has reached out to Miami Police for more information, but was told no more details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.