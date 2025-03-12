NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained several people outside a local food market in Northwest Miami-Dade as part of a narcotics investigation.

The drug bust happened at the Friendly Market and Food Mart located on the corner of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue.

Officials said warrants were severed for narcotics and everyone inside the establishment was escorted out in handcuffs.

Those individuals were seen sitting on the floor outside the entrance of the store. All of those handcuffed aren’t necessarily suspects, officials said, through their investigation they will weed out those who are affiliated and make arrest accordingly.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.