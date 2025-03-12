NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained several people outside a local food market in Miami as part of a narcotics investigation.

The drug bust happened at the Friendly Market and Food Mart located on the corner of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue.

Officials said warrants were severed for narcotics and everyone inside the establishment was escorted out in handcuffs.

Those individuals were seen sitting on the floor outside the entrance of the store. All of those handcuffed aren’t necessarily suspects, officials said, through their investigation they will weed out those who are affiliated and make arrest accordingly.

Some of the ones initially handcuffed were later released.

7News cameras captured police removing electronic slot machines and taping off part of the area. Officials haven’t specified why the machines were significant.

Witnesses said whatever illegal stuff was allegedly happening at the market occurred in a room in the back of the store.

“That’s in a private room, so I don’t know what goes on. But, you know, I always suspected, you know? Everybody sells weed at one point or another. You know?” said Larry Carlin.

Larry said he’s not sure why anyone would do that in the same store that serves the community food.

“Why would you have that in your store? Even if you’re pretending that you don’t know?” he said. “You don’t know who you have if you let them hang around the store.”

Others weren’t surprised about what happened.

“It’s just (expletive) up. This store is good to the hood. Serves us food, meat, everything,” said W.B.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.