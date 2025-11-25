NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple community partners joined forces with Miami-Dade Corrections to hand out some holiday help.

A long line of residents formed outside of Gwen Cherry Park where Miami-Dade Corrections and several businesses teamed up for their annual “Blessing on the Block” turkey and grocery distribution.

“And we’re doing what we love to do. We’re giving out a whole bunch of love, and as you look around and you see all of our staff, we’re here, we’re celebrating and we’re giving back,” said Miami-Dade Director of the Corrections and Rehabilitation Department Sherea Green.

“My God, I wouldn’t have Thanksgiving without this program, let me tell you, because social security, retirement, you know, money doesn’t go as far as it used to,” said one man picking up food.

Residents received turkeys and all the classics to enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving Day meal.

