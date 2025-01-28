CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police allegedly detained 40 Chinese migrants after they were discovered in the back of two separate vans in a Coral Gables neighborhood.

The bust happened at Old Cutler Road and Kendall Drive around 8:30a.m., Tuesday.

It’s unclear if a traffic stop lead to the discovery or if authorities had prior knowledge of the migrants whereabouts.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where police cruisers blocked in the white van that was transporting the migrants.

Trees are obstructing the aerial view, but several people were seen sitting on the side of the road awaiting further instructions from law enforcement.

Two weeks ago, 31 Chinese migrants were discovered in a U-Haul van along LeJeune road near Ridgewood Road, which is also in Coral Gables.

Detectives said a security guard tipped off authorities, saying there was a possible kidnapping in the area.

That’s when agents discovered the found the 31 Chinese nationals.

Five people were taken into custody.

It is still unclear whether that was a smuggling or a human trafficking incident.

