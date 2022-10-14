MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight.

On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.

A man who picked up his car from the parking lot began to drive away but noticed he had a flat tire.

When he returned to the parking lot, he realized other cars also had flat tires.

“Who runs around doing that?” said the man. “I can almost see maybe, like popping –slitting one person’s tire but they literally go around like they were on a mission to slit everyone’s tires. It’s really unbelievable and unacceptable.”

The man has no idea who could have done this.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on the vandalism, you are urged to call Miami Beach Police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.