SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a brazen burglar was seen trying to break into someone’s car in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, and residents say this is not an isolated incident.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, neighbors shared their concerns about what they described as a stealing spree.

“It’s a little bit worrying,” said an area resident who identified himself as Jose. “It’s the same kid in several videos, actually.”

“It sucks that you have to, like, be vigilant. One more thing to think about,” said an area resident who identified himself as Carlos.

Area residents said it was apparently the same teen, seen dressed in jeans and a black Chucky sweater, who pulled on car door handles in the dark of night, sometimes striking out and other times getting lucky.

“Knowing that we could make an innocent mistake like just leave our car unlocked,” said Jose, “which, you know, that shouldn’t have any consequence.”

The subject has been spotted over the past week on several blocks near Sunset Drive.

“I lock both cars before I go to bed, and I check all the doors,” said Carlos, “which, I mean, we always do, but the cars are maybe the last thing you think about.”

“These things happen over and over, and we rarely see the person get caught,” said Jose.

That’s why neighbors are keeping an eye out, with the hope that this sticky-fingered teen has a change of heart.

An area resident had some words of advice for the burglar.

“Quit while you’re ahead, dude. Make better decisions,” said Jose.

Residents said they have contacted police.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

