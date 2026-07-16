SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed in a fiery rollover crash along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading troopers to shut down the highway in both directions.

7Skyfore hovered above the overturned truck along the southbound lanes near Bird Road, just after 10:50 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker truck was traveling south when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and collide into the center median concrete barrier wall. The impact caused the truck to catch fire.

7News has learned there were two people inside the truck. The driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was reportedly able to escape.

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to put out the flames.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike between Southwest Eighth Street and Bird Road. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.