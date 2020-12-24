Separated for months, Honduran mother reunites with son receiving chemo in South Florida

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartwarming reunion for a mother and son from Central America who had been separated for several months while he received chemotherapy in South Florida, and it was all made possible thanks to a dedicated organization.

Speaking through a translator, Dilcia Donaire said Thursday that she is seeing her son Alex for the first time in more than four months.

“I want to be with him. I want to hug him and kiss him,” she said. “[Leaving him here] has been the worst moment of my life.”

Donaire has been in Honduras while Alex has been at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade receiving chemo treatment.

“Alex came here with Stage 4 Burkitt lymphona. It needs to be treated very aggressively,” said Alex’s doctor. “It has excellent prognosis but needs to be treated very aggressively, and it’s got to be incredibly difficult to come here without your parents.”

However, because of COVID, money problems and visa restrictions, Donaire had to leave him behind. It was a decision that, she said, was extremely difficult for both of them.

“He has insisted so many times that he wanted to come back to Honduras because he wanted to be with me and get treated there,” she said, “and so we gave him the strength, telling him he needs to finish his treatment here, and I’ll get there.”

They didn’t know when they would be able to see each other again, but then Mia’s Miracles, a foundation that helps children and families during challenging times, intervened. Joining forces with hospital officials, who shared the mother and son’s special union, they were able to make their reunion possible.

“The best gift God could have given us,” said Donaire.

“I have one last chemo treatment, and after that, it will be amazing,” said Alex through a translator.

For the close-knit family, this is a Christmas miracle for which they couldn’t be more thankful.

“I have no words to thank them for everything they’ve done for my son,” said Donaire.

The grateful mother said the rest of the family is back home in Honduras and can’t wait to see Alex again, especially his dad who, she said, are attached at the hip.

