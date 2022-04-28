MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was involved in a fight near a South Beach smoke shop was kicked and body slammed by a patron at a nearby restaurant in two separate confrontations that sparked about a block away from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

The fights took place days after an employee at the smoke shop said his life was threatened after he confronted a man allegedly dealing drugs outside the business.

Surveillance video captured the rough-and-tumble encounter involving the woman along 11th Street, between Washington and Collins avenues, Wednesday morning.

People who run and work at the restaurant said that patrons were sitting at one of their tables when they witnessed the fight across from the street near the smoke shop, called Vapor Plus.

The people who run the restaurant said that when the woman saw she was being recorded, she became angry, walked over to the tables and initially became physical with one of the patrons, a man with a much bigger build.

That’s when the woman and the man became involved in a fight of their own. The man kicked and body slammed the woman to the ground, then punched her and walked off before police arrived.

Restaurant employees said nobody was arrested.

The owner of Vapor Plus, who identified himself as Sammy, spoke with 7News on Wednesday night.

“Just go after the bad apples. That’s all we’re asking for,” he said.

Sammy said one of his employees dealt with an assault last Friday.

The employee said that when he asked a man to stop selling drugs outside the store, he was chased back inside.

The police report states the suspect “lunged towards Mr. [the victim] threatening to kill him.”

“We need to have cleaner streets,” said Sammy.

Regarding Friday’s incident, police said they apprehended 28-year-old Damiani Delgado at the Burger King around the corner, located across the street from police headquarters.

7News requested a log of calls for service in connection to incidents on that stretch of 11th Street going back to the start of 2021. In just four months, officers responded to at least 32 violent crimes and 39 drug crimes.

Charges stemming from these incidents include battery on a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, narcotics possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and cocaine possession.

In Delgado’s case, he was out of jail and back in front of the smoke shop, Wednesday night.

“They arrest one, goes back the next day,” said Sammy.

Delgado faces charges of assault and marijuana possession. His case is still pending.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.