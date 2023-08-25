VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - In a bid to safeguard a cherished piece of South Florida’s past, dozens of seniors embarking on a journey to preserve historical Virginia Key Beach.

At 10 a.m. Friday, senior citizens from Miami Gardens Focal Point Senior Center will arrive at the historical beach to talk about their personal stories, contributing to the preservation of the area’s rich heritage.

As the seniors seek to protect the cultural significance of the beach, local commissioners have already created the Virginia Key Master Plan to display the site’s future development.

Initiatives for the project include the restoration of the Marine Life Stadium and a museum commemorating the history of the county’s only historically designated beach for people of color. As part of the comprehensive plan, commissioners are also considering the construction of a boat ramp and trailer parking, which is anticipated to draw substantial crowds of visitors.

Among the primary motivations for these proposed developments is the desire to pay homage to the labor and contributions of workers of color who played an essential role in the construction and development of Miami.

As the prospect of new developments looms, a subset of residents and history advocates remains concerned about the potential impact on the area’s integrity. They passionately argue for preserving Virginia Key Beach in its current state, emphasizing the value of maintaining the beach’s natural and historical essence.

The convergence of seniors at Virginia Key Beach continues the dialogue for upholding the area’s historical value and educating future generations about its significance.

