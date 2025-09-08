SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami Senior Center hosted a party to celebrate “Grandparents Day” over the weekend.

The annual holiday, which fell on Sunday, celebrates the love between a grandparent and their grandchild along with the significant role they play.

Neighbors and grandparents gathered with city leaders, including the South Miami Police Department to enjoy the day and dance it away.

