MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami high school senior has been arrested after, police said, he made troubling threats.

Eighteen-year-old Andre Garcia appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Friday afternoon, one day after he was arrested.

According to police, officers found writings in Garcia’s journal at Booker T. Washington High School. The writings mentioned shooting up the school and killing people.

Detectives said they also found a drawing of a gun and a bullet in the notebook.

According to the arrest report, police found five written statements, with one of them reading, “Everyone deserves to die.”

As police spoke to Garcia, he displayed “rapid speech, flight of thought, no eye contact and quick movements.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they were made aware of the possible threat through an anonymous tip.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools was made aware of a possible threat involving a student from Booker T. Washington Senior High through an anonymous tip. After a thorough investigation, the student was subsequently arrested. This school district will continue to exercise a zero-tolerance policy against this type of behavior. We ask that parents speak to their children about the lifelong consequences that making threats of any kind may bring. Miami-Dade County Public Schools

