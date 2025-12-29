SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer overturned on an exit ramp connecting the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway to the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Sweetwater, sending one person to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to the scene of the crash, just after noon Monday.

According to FHP, the driver of the truck failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the roadway and onto a grassy embankment, where it overturned

Paramedics checked out one adult patient at the scene and transported them by ground to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The exit ramp closed for most of the afternoon and evening, but late Monday night it reopened.

