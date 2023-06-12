WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck that overturned in West Miami-Dade has led to quick actions from rescue crews on the scene.

On Monday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to stop a fuel leak from the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the median of the Tamiami Trail, about one mile before Krome Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-truck was headed east on Southwest Eighth Street when the driver lost control and drove off the road.

Live video footage showed the team attempting to wedge a yellow deflated kiddie pool underneath the wreckage to soak up all the fuel extracted from the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said this incident has not caused any road closures.

