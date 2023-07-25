MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck has overturned on the Interstate 95 northbound ramp that leads to the Florida Turnpike. As a result, police have closed off the ramp as they clear the scene.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, which has caused delays for morning commuters.

According to authorities, the overturned semi-truck obstructed both the northbound lanes of I-95 and the entrance ramp to the Turnpike.

As a result, officials closed the ramp leading onto the busy expressway.

Commuters and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid further delays.

