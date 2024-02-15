MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted after a crash involving a jackknifed and overturned semi-truck led to road closures in Miami Gardens on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 7Skyforce was over the crash site where an 18-wheeler rolled over onto the edge of highway near Miami Gardens Drive. Video also showed soda all along the street as the big-rig appeared to be holding beverages.

Moments after fire rescue units arrived, they used the jaws of life to get the driver of the semi-truck out. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Another car appeared to be involved in the crash, but had minimal damage. One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unclear.

Emergency crews had to close off the main lines on south I-95. Just before 8 a.m., cars on the express lanes got through until traffic was temporarily stopped as a precaution so crews can upright the big-rig.

Delays stretched all the way back to Hallandale Beach Boulevard in the morning. As of this writing, crews were still working to upright the flipped-over semi-truck.

It is unclear what cause the 18-wheeler to overturn.

