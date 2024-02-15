MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted after a crash involving a jackknifed and overturned semi-truck led to road closures in Miami Gardens on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 7Skyforce was over the crash site where an 18-wheeler rolled over onto the edge of highway near Miami Gardens Drive. Video also showed soda all along the street as the big-rig appeared to be holding beverages.

Moments after fire rescue units arrived, they used the jaws of life to get the driver of the semi-truck out. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Another car appeared to be involved in the crash, but had minimal damage. One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unclear.

Emergency crews had to close off the main lines on south I-95. Just before 8 a.m., cars on the express lanes got through until traffic was temporarily stopped as a precaution so crews can upright the big-rig.

Delays stretched all the way back to Hallandale Beach Boulevard in the morning. As of this writing, crews were still working to upright the flipped-over semi-truck.

It is unclear what cause the 18-wheeler to overturn.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox