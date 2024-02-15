MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a jackknifed and overturned semi-truck has led to road closures in Miami Gardens on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 7Skyforce was over the crash site where an 18-wheeler rolled over onto the edge of highway near Miami Gardens Drive. Video also showed soda all along the street as the big-rig appeared to be holding beverages.

Moments after fire rescue units arrived, they used the jaws of life to get the driver of the semi-truck out.

Another car appeared to be involved in the crash, but had minimal damage. One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unclear.

Emergency crews have closed off the main lines on south I-95. Only one lane on the express lanes are getting through.

Delays stretch all the way back to Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Morning commuters can take alternate routes like the Florida Turnpike, US-441, or 27th Avenue.

Details on this incident are limited, but officials have been contacted or more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.