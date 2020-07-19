Self-swab COVID-19 tests lead to shorter waits at Hard Rock Stadium, officials say

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new method of testing COVID-19 is leading to fewer lines at a major site in Miami-Dade County, state officials said.

The self-swab test option became available Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

At a briefing held Sunday afternoon, officials said this new form of testing is getting people in and out of the lines a lot quicker than before.

“With the decrease in the lines, we are able to handle that traffic in a reasonable amount of time,” said Mike Jachles, a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “The waits were not excessive on Sunday, and heading into Monday, as long as we don’t get a huge morning rush, we should be able to have very tolerable wait times for everybody that’s coming out.”

The self-swab lines are only for people showing symptoms. Anyone from the ages of 5 and older can register for those lines as they arrive at the stadium.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.