Sedano’s Supermarket chairman Manuel Herran dies at 83

MIAMI (WSVN) - Manuel Herran, the chairman of Sedano’s Supermarkets, has died at the age of 83.

According to the Miami Herald, Herran died of complications of diabetes Thursday.

Born in Spain but immigrated to Miami from Cuba at the height of Fidel Castro’s revolution, Herran built Sedano’s from a single 4,000 square-foot bodega into the largest independently-owned Hispanic supermarket chain in the United States.

With 35 stores stretching from Hialeah to Orlando, Herran created a grocery store that catered to the Latino palate, with food and ingredients imported from Latin America, the Caribbean and even Spain, making everyday life easier for immigrants struggling to adapt to their new environment.

“My father was a hard worker who taught us perseverance and the value of one’s word,” said Agustin Herran, CEO of Sedano’s. “We take solace in remembering his strong love for family and in knowing his legacy will continue for generations to come.”

Herran is survived by his wife, Nyria, his children Agustin and Magaly Santana, and his four grandchildren.

His private funeral was held on Saturday.

