Sedano’s offers jobs to Versailles, La Carreta workers after dining rooms close

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sedano’s has reached out to employees at Versailles and La Carreta after their dining rooms were ordered to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the supermarket chain said they were facing unusually high demand as people come to stock up on cleaning supplies and food.

Let’s get through this together. pic.twitter.com/zIrtRKSSO9 — Sedanos Supermarkets (@Sedanos) March 19, 2020

“For that reason, we’ve decided to partner with Versailles and La Carreta and offer up to 400 of their employees full-time and part-time positions at Sedano’s Super markets until this situation is under control,” the statement read.

The company said their old jobs will be waiting for them when the dining rooms are able to reopen.

“We couldn’t be prouder to support each other during these difficult times,” Sedano’s wrote.

