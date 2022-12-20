MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime.

On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach.

The video shows what police call an aggravated battery and strong arm robbery over the summer.

The suspect in the video is said to be Ranier Figueroa.

Video shows an unsuspecting victim walking eastbound on Seventh Street.

A man is then seen running across the street; police claim that man is Figueroa.

The victim was then blindsided and kicked behind parked cars on the sidewalk.

According to police, that was when Figueroa grabbed the victim’s bags containing his belongings and ran off to then flee in a car.

Figueroa is currently in Miami-Dade County jail for another crime that occurred one block away a few days after.

He’s also seen on another security video shooting a young man on his South Beach stoop, on July 21.

Officers said Figueroa approached two men near Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue and asked for a dollar.

Even though he was given the dollar, police said he shot a man anyway and ran off.

The victim was critically injured and has since been in recovery.

The shooting led police to create sketches of Figueroa for the very active manhunt.

Although, according to authorities, it wasn’t until he was booked in jail that he was charged for the July 16 incident of battery and robbery.

For nearly a month, there was no arrest until officers found Figueroa in Miami Springs and was charged for the shooting.

Figueroa was then charged for the crime along with the battery and robbery on South Beach.

He has now been charged with multiple felonies for two different crimes that occurred in the summer.

His trial is pending.



