SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has increased security after multiple anonymous bomb threats this week caused evacuations of the area.

Visitors were escorted out after the incident closed the zoo and caused major traffic delays Saturday.

The park has added new precautions after the incidents, bringing K-9 units and additional security throughout the park.

Officials said that they are monitoring the situation closely to keep everyone safe.

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