Security guard hurt in shooting inside Coconut Grove hotel

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a hotel in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Miami Police officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel along South Bayshore Drive, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the man was working as the overnight security guard when he was shot in the leg.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Several construction crews working on renovating the closed hotel were unable to go into the area because of the active crime scene.

“I feel bad for the guy because he’s a very good, kind, humble man that was just doing his job,” said Bernie Shane, a construction worker.

“I’m thinking somebody came here possibly to rob the place and he stopped them,” he said, “and they shot him as a result of him doing his job. There’s a lot of valuable equipment here. Tools, materials, there’s very expensive items in there that can be stolen.”

Police have not yet determined a motive but said the victim’s chain was taken.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.