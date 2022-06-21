NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard was caught on camera snatching something out of a resident’s purse while she was being tended to by paramedics.

It all started inside Quayside Tower Four sometime last week. A neighbor tried to help an 83-year-old woman who fell inside the trash room. All the while, the hallway camera captured the incident.

“Don’t worry,” said the neighbor to the fallen woman.

The neighbor then returned with two security guards who called fire rescue.

“We can’t pick you up,” said one of the security guards.

Minutes later, first responders arrived and began checking the woman for injuries, but it’s what happened next that has neighbors talking.

“I need my bag,” said the woman.

In the surveillance video, the female guard moves the resident’s bag from the trash room, then she waits a few minutes before she goes back and grabs something and stuffs it in her pants.

7News showed the video to residents.

“Wow, that’s terrible,” said Joseph, a resident. “Oh, I know her. I’m shocked, actually, because she is really nice.”

“I had no idea who they were, and I don’t want to know,” said one resident.

The woman told 7News she is unsure of what was stolen from her purse.

The security guard no longer works at the Towers of Quayside and no charges have been filed.

