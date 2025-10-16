NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A former security guard at Mater Biscayne Academy was arrested for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a student.

Sixty-one-year-old Adolfo Cotarelo was escorted off the premises of the school located at 12900 Northeast 17th Avenue in North Miami in handcuffs, after a student notified school officials about the improper comments he made towards her.

According to the arrest report, Cotarelo “spoke to the victim about sexual activities with a boy crush” then “asked her how she would please herself while thinking about him.”

The teen then reportedly showed police a picture the defendant sent the teen of “himself shirtless in bed with a woman who was only wearing a bra.”

After his arrest, a letter was sent to parents informing them about what transpired.

It reads in part:

“We want to make you aware that, upon learning of inappropriate comments made by a staff member to a student, we immediately conducted an investigation in collaboration with law enforcement. As a result of that investigation, the individual has been removed from their position at our school and will not return.”

Authorities say Cotarelo denied ever making any inappropriate comments or sending any photos to a student.

However, according to investigators, Cotarelo was captured on surveillance video from the school showing a student something on his phone

Students and parents found the news of Cotarelo’s arrest hard to believe as they said it contradicts his caring and compassionate persona.

“Adolfo, basically, he’s been arrested because he was showing pictures of himself to other students,” said student Tom Ruben.

“He’s always been such a good person to us so it’s really unexpected,” said student Emiliano Ospina.

“He was very cool, he was very help, he was very decent and kind and that’s why I am a little surprised, kind of in shock with the news today,” said parent Camilo Brada.

Cotarelo faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

“And you must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim, her home and school at all times,” said Miami-Dade Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

As of Thursday afternoon, he has paid his $5,000 bond but has not been released from jail.

