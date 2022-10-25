MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act with one of them pulling out a gun before making a getaway.

The victim’s van has now been hit twice.

“Yeah, it’s the same group with another car,” said Julio Riano.

Riano believes it’s the same group that is after the same thing: catalytic converters.

In the end, he’s again left with a noisy van in need of repair.

The latest crime was caught on camera, early Tuesday morning, at around 5:30. A gray BMW with a dark top pulled into the parking lot in the area of Northwest 46th Avenue and Third Street in Miami.

One guy stayed behind the wheel while two others acted as lookouts and another carried tools to the target.

Just as the ski mask-covered thieves were wrapping up and tossing their take in the trunk, they were spotted.

“My wife is going to work, and then she saw the people, and then she called me,” Riano said.

A month earlier, a similar scene played out in the same spot. On Sept. 27, again around 5:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, a car pulled up. Three of the four guys got out, but this time their work was uninterrupted.

“The first time, all the system, the muffler and two catalytic,” Riano said.

They stole $7,700 in parts from beneath the van.

Riano has filed reports with the police, but he’s hoping someone watching this has a tip that will put this dangerous crime team out of commission.

“Please call, if you have information about the case, please call, because another person is in danger. These people are dangerous people,” Riano said.

Catalytic converters have valuable metals inside that thieves can turn around and sell.

If you have any information on these crooks, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.