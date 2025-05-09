MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect delays and detours as crews continue working on the Interstate 395/State Road 836/I-95 Design-Build Project to build a new double-decked roadway.

Beginning Thursday, all eastbound and westbound lanes on the 836 will be closed nightly to traffic from Northwest 12th to 17th Avenues. The lane closures start at 10 p.m. and last until 5:30 a.m. the next morning. The closures will run through next Friday, May 16.

Drivers going eastbound will exit at Northwest 17th Avenue and continue south across Northwest Seventh Street, turn left at Southwest First Street and continue east, then turn right at South Miami Avenue. From there, they will turn right to access the ramp to I-95 north or south.

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on Southwest First Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at Northeast 11th Terrace.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect delays.

