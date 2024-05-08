MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami rolled out the red carpet for visiting military members on Tuesday night.

Organizers held the gala welcome ceremony at the Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District.

During the fleet week concert celebration, the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that a nuclear-powered submarine will be named after the 305 and it will have local sponsors.

“Nuclear-powered submarine SSN 811, the U.S.S Miami,” said Del Toro.

Del Toro also announced that the ship’s sponsor will be Gloria Estefan.

“It is also my tremendous honor to announce the ship’s sponsor of the future U.S.S Miami to be Ms. Gloria Estefan,” said Del Toro.

Estefan was excited to be named the sponsor.

“Oh my God. This is such an honor because it’s a sub,” said Estefan.

After the ceremony, nationally-known Miami artists entertained the troops to show appreciation for their service.

