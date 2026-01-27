MIAMI (WSVN) - The United States Secret Service announced several agents will be coming to South Florida to assist in an unspecified operation, Wednesday.

Officials say there will be intermittent closures throughout the morning as agents and officers from the Cities of Miami and Miami Beach conduct its operation along the Venetian Causeway.

The causeway will then be shut down at Venetian Way and West San Marino Drive between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

Venetian Islands residents and drivers should be prepared to work around the closures throughout the day.

