MIAMI (WSVN) - A 25-year-old woman from Pompano Beach is facing a series of felony charges after police say she robbed multiple men across Miami-Dade County, stealing high-end watches, cash and jewelry after gaining access to their homes and hotel rooms.

Angelina Chenel Esty surrendered to Doral police on Monday following a string of investigations that linked her to at least three thefts dating back to March, according to arrest reports.

In one case, a man told Doral police that he met Esty at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on March 10 and brought her back to his apartment.

After having a drink with Esty, the victim reportedly became sick and passed out. According to the arrest report, Esty and his Rolex watch were gone when he woke up. Surveillance footage and witness interviews, including from an Uber driver who picked her up from the scene, helped identify Esty as the suspect, authorities said.

In a second incident on March 22, a man reported to Miami Police that he met two women at Blackbird in Brickell, later identified as Esty and another woman. He said he invited them back to his apartment, where they drank until he fell asleep.

When he woke up, $8,000 in cash, a Rolex watch worth $11,000, and a pair of sunglasses were missing, the report stated. Investigators said a purse left behind at the scene contained Esty’s identification card.

Then on April 21, investigators said a third victim staying at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach said Esty approached him in the lobby and later went to his hotel room, where she served him a drink.

After passing out, the man woke up to find Esty gone and his $20,000 Rolex watch and $10,000 diamond bracelet missing, according to the report. Surveillance footage from the hotel corroborated his account, police said.

Etsy’s arrest comes three days after another woman was arrested for a similar crime.

Authorities say 20-year-old Esther Torres pepper-sprayed two tourists and stole their luxury watches and wallets at separate Miami Beach hotels in March

Esty faces multiple charges, including two counts of grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000, two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, and one count of third-degree grand theft.

She was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

