MIAMI (WSVN) - Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff is set to make an appearance in Miami on Friday afternoon, where he will host a roundtable discussion.

The event is scheduled to take place at Converge Miami, located at 1951 NW 7th Ave, where Emhoff will be joined by Men4Choice leaders, Planned Parenthood, local community members, and students dedicated to safeguarding reproductive rights.

Emhoff’s primary goal is to rally men in support of women’s reproductive rights, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as an advocate for abortion rights in the Biden administration. In recent months, she has traveled extensively across the country, championing reproductive care protections and challenging state-imposed restrictions.

The focus of Friday’s discussion will center on the role that men can play in ensuring and upholding the rights of women.

