HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat owner said another boat theft took place at Black Point Marina, just one day after a bandit was caught on surveillance snatching the navigation system from his boat.

Carlos Rojas spoke with 7News Monday afternoon, saying he got an alert on Sunday about someone aboard his boat that was sitting on a slip at the marina.

He said he’s frustrated to learn another boat parked at dock D at Black Point Park and Marina was hit Monday night.

“This is becoming a pattern,” said Rojas. “They also stole the GPS, which is the high-value ticket of the electronics.”

He shared a picture of the aftermath of the thief stealing from the other boat.

“Oh, I felt horrible. I felt horrible,” said Rojas. “I wanted to take my boat out of here.”

This theft happened just a day after Rojas had his boat’s navigation system ripped out by a burglar.

Surveillance video from his boat caught the thief hopping onto his boat in the middle of the night on Sunday.

“This is what they did,” Rojas said as he showed 7News Monday afternoon where they took out his boat’s navigation system the previous night.

He said replacing that system will cost him around $16,000.

Rojas believes both burglaries stem from a door that doesn’t lock properly, giving potential thieves easy access to the marina.

“This whole thing would be prevented and it would end if they fix the door, so this whole thing is about a door, which is ridiculous,” said Rojas.

He said he’s told county officials about the issue and they’d told him they’re looking into his complaint.

He said that’s not good enough.

“What we want is to get the door fixed and that’s not happening,” said Rojas.

He believes the solution should be simple now that there’s been two thefts in as many days.

“We pay to have our boats here, but they have to provide security and safety for the boats and ourselves. So they’re not doing that,” said Rojas.

The marina does have one park ranger who checks the IDs of everyone entering the marina, but Rojas said more needs to be done.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.