HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released in the case of a fatal shooting and stabbing incident in Hialeah.

As of early Thursday morning, Yasmani Matos and 50-year-old Miltion Cao have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

7News cameras captured a large police presence along West 10th Court and 39th Street after Hialeah Police responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 10:15 p.m., Feb. 12.

Investigators say Matos, his 16-year-old son, and a few other men were gathered inside Cao’s home for a Santeria ritual when an argument ensued.

The argument escalated outside the home, leading Matos to brandish his firearm and shoot the victim several times unprovoked.

The attack then led to a chain reaction, where the initial shooting victim, named Nodar, pulled out a knife and stabbed Matos in the head. The knife was still lodged in his head when first responders arrived.

The stabbing victim’s 16-year-old son witnessed the attack and tried to intervene and defend his father, sustaining cuts to his arms.

According to detectives, as the stabber attempted to leave unarmed, Cao opened fire, fatally striking Nodar.

Police arrested him after the incident for murder, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and cocaine.

Matos was still in the hospital when he was arrested. He now faces charges for second-degree murder. He has still yet to be questioned by police.

A hearing was set for Thursday morning.

