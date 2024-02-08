NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday night, leading to several arrests.

Live video footage captured criminals in handcuffs in the area of Northeast 171st Street and Northeast 15th Avenue. According to a tweet from North Miami Beach Police, 40 motorbikes were recovered.

"🚨 POLICE ACTIVITY 🚨” Successful search warrant executed in North Miami Beach tonight, leading to the recovery of 40 motorbikes. Stay tuned for updates on this case as we continue our efforts to ensure a safer community. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 8, 2024

It remains unclear how many people were arrested and what charges the culprits may face, but officials said details on this incident will be released to the public soon.

