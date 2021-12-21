MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.
According to the City of Miami Police, 52-year-old Ionian Regalado was last seen Monday in an unspecified section of Wynwood.
Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants and black sandals.
Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.
