MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

According to the City of Miami Police, 52-year-old Ionian Regalado was last seen Monday in an unspecified section of Wynwood.

We need your assistance locating 52yr-old Ionian Regalado who was reported missing from the Wynwood area on 12/20/21. She was last seen wearing a black & white hoodie, black pants & black sandals. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300. pic.twitter.com/revSdi1GTX — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 21, 2021

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants and black sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

