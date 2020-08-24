Search underway for woman who went missing in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help on locating a woman who went missing in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the woman, referred to as “Ms. Jacqueline,” was last seen in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 176th Street.

Ms. Jacqueline is missing from the area of NE 14 AVE and 176 ST. She was last seen wearing black shirt and pants! If anyone comes in contact with her please call @northmiamibeachpd 305-949-5500 pic.twitter.com/7KES1xSgkV — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) August 25, 2020

Investigators did not provide a physical description of the missing woman or disclose her age but did tweet out a picture of her.

They said Jacqueline was last seen wearing black shirt and pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500.

