Search underway for woman who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Rosa Bonilla Chacon was last seen on the 700 block of Southwest Ninth Street, Friday.
Bonilla Chacon stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black Nike sneakers.
Detectives urge anyone with information on Bonilla Chacon’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.
