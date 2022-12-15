MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami Shores.

According to Miami Shores Police, 56-year-old Mary Lee Houlihan was last seen on Wednesday near Northeast 92nd Street and First Avenue.

Houlihan stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing black clothes and gold jewelry.

Detectives said her family is concerned for her safety.

Officials urge anyone with information on Houlihan’s whereabouts to call Miami Shores Police at 305-759-2468.

