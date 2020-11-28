Search underway for woman who went missing in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, 56-year-old Harriet Buckner was last seen leaving her home in the area of Redland Road and Southwest Fourth Street, Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said Buckner was last seen possibly leaving with an unknown man in a blue vehicle.

Officials said her family is concerned because Buckner has dementia and takes medication.

Investigators urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

